

The Canadian Press





REGINA - Saskatchewan's minister of trade says there is no need to meet with Alberta officials to discuss a short-lived ban on Alberta licence plates on government construction projects.

Jeremy Harrison says the issue has been dealt with.

The Saskatchewan government announced the ban in December which it said was in response to similar restrictions facing Saskatchewan workers on Alberta job sites.

Alberta filed a legal challenge and the policy was reversed in January before the two provinces were due to meet to discuss the issue.

Harrison says getting the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project, which would increase the flow of Alberta crude from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., is the shared priority between the two provinces.

Alberta Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous says the two provinces will continue working to reduce trade barriers and focus on the expansion of the pipeline.