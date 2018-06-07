Alberta redesigns driver's licences, adds iconic dinosaur Albertosaurus
The Government of Alberta says it is the first jurisdiction in North America to integrate design and security to protect residents from ID theft and prevent fraud.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 7, 2018 7:21AM EDT
EDMONTON - Alberta is updating and redesigning its driver's licences, including one change that was 66 million years in the making.
The new licences will have modern, updated security features like clear windows, laser engraving and three-dimensional embossing to foil counterfeiters.
They will also have imagery reflecting Alberta's landscape and history, including Castle Mountain and the dinosaur Albertosaurus.
The Albertosaurus was a T. rex-type predator from the late Cretaceous period whose remains were first found in Alberta.
Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean says Alberta is the first jurisdiction in North America to mix security and safety with artistic design.
It's the first redesign of the cards in almost a decade.
