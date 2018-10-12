

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- RCMP in Alberta say it will be business as usual for officers when recreational cannabis becomes legal in Canada next week.

Chief Supt. Brad Mueller says the new law represents a significant change in enforcement, but the necessary tools and resources are in place to adapt.

Mueller says Alberta Mounties have increased their capacity in areas such as prevention, intelligence and training.

He says they will bring in four of the federally approved roadside marijuana test devices and will strategically deploy them across the province.

But they won't be available by Wednesday when recreational marijuana will be legal.

Mueller says officers for now will rely on various investigative techniques that they've been using to determine sobriety.

"This is nothing new for us -- impaired driving by drug -- we've been enforcing that for many years," said Mueller. "With the addition of the new tools and technology, we'll continue that."