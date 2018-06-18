

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has announced some changes to her cabinet.

Children's Services Minister Danielle Larivee is taking on the added role of minister for the status of women.

And Brian Malkinson, member of the legislature for Calgary Currie, will be responsible for Service Alberta.

The two portfolios belonged to Stephanie McLean, who announced earlier this year that she will not run again in next spring's election.

Brandy Payne, who was associate minister of health, has lost her cabinet assignment as she, too, has said she will not run again.

The new ministers were sworn in at Government House in Edmonton.

The shuffle means there is one less minister in a cabinet that is no long gender balanced. Notley has until Monday divided portfolios equally between men and women. There now is one extra man.

"Our record as it stands, both in terms of our cabinet makeup as well as our record standing up for women in Alberta ... is a record that, frankly, is unmatched by any other government in Canada," she said Monday.

"I am confident that we can continue that strong work."