Alberta national park once again facing wildfire threat
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 8:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 8:57AM EDT
An evacuation alert has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, less than a year after fires devastated the area.
Parks Canada has issued an evacuation alert for the park due to an out-of-control wildfire south of Waterton. Alta.
The alert advises anyone in the area to prepare to evacuate if the fire status worsens. Once given the order to evacuate, residents will have one hour to leave.
Last September, the park was put under a mandatory evacuation for two weeks due to a wildfire. The blaze damaged 190 square kilometres of the park, including 80 per cent of the hiking trails.
British Columbia has been under a province-wide state of emergency due to wildfires since Aug. 15.
With files from The Canadian Press
An Evacuation Alert has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park due to an out of control fire near Boundary Creek. Be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Advance notice will be given prior to evacuation; this may be limited due to changing conditions. https://t.co/GsbrpDQ8mY— Waterton Lakes NP (@WatertonLakesNP) August 24, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 'Medical treatment is a right': Nova Scotia prisoners write letter calling for reforms
- Health care issues expected to dominate New Brunswick election campaign Friday
- Alberta national park once again facing wildfire threat
- 12 years later, new clues sought in disappearance of 70-year-old woman
- Police forces warn of risks around online 'Momo Challenge'