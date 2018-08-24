

CTVNews.ca Staff





An evacuation alert has been issued for Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta, less than a year after fires devastated the area.

Parks Canada has issued an evacuation alert for the park due to an out-of-control wildfire south of Waterton. Alta.

The alert advises anyone in the area to prepare to evacuate if the fire status worsens. Once given the order to evacuate, residents will have one hour to leave.

Last September, the park was put under a mandatory evacuation for two weeks due to a wildfire. The blaze damaged 190 square kilometres of the park, including 80 per cent of the hiking trails.

British Columbia has been under a province-wide state of emergency due to wildfires since Aug. 15.

With files from The Canadian Press