Alberta, Mexico, possible destinations for missing Saskatoon toddler: police
Police say 18-month-old Itzel Delreal-Daniels may be headed to Alberta or her father's home country of Mexico.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 8:43AM EDT
Saskatoon police are looking for a man they suspect may be headed to either Alberta or the father's home country of Mexico with his 18-month-old daughter.
Police say Juan Pablo Carmona-Real and his child, Itzel Delreal-Daniels, left the Saskatoon home of the child's mother shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
They were in a grey four-door car -- possibly a Honda -- and although the licence plate number is not known, there is a moose bobblehead figurine on the dash board with the word Canada on it.
The 36-year-old father has been living in Alberta but investigators are not sure of their final destination.
Itzel, who is Indigenous, has short curly dark brown hair and was wearing a black one-piece outfit with a skirt that has blue flowers on it.
Police have not issued an Amber Alert but they are asking anyone who may have information on the pair's whereabouts to come forward.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary Stampede weed ban raises questions about smokers' rights
- Daughter found, estranged spouse arrested in 2016 Saanich abduction case
- 'It was hell': N.S. man who was lost in woods with daughter describes ordeal
- Alberta, Mexico, possible destinations for missing Saskatoon toddler: police
- Get going on universal child care: B.C. premier to provinces, territories, feds