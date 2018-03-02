Alberta man found guilty of killing family appealing conviction, sentence
Jason Klaus, seen in a 2007 photograph (supplied photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 1:05PM EST
CALGARY -- An Alberta man found guilty earlier this year in the murders of his parents and sister is appealing his conviction and sentence.
The Alberta Court of Appeal in Calgary confirms Jason Klaus has filed a notice of appeal.
Klaus, 42, and Joshua Frank, 32, were sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
The bodies of Klaus's father Gordon and sister Monica were found in their burned-out farmhouse near Castor, east of Red Deer, in December 2013.
His mother Sandra's body was never found but police believe she also died in the house.
The Crown had argued that the two men deserved the maximum of 75 years without hope of parole for what the prosecution called a contract killing of sorts.
