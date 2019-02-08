

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man who is alleged to have kicked a dog, which was found in critical condition, is facing animal cruelty charges.

RCMP in Alberta received a report of animal cruelty at around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday in the City of St. Albert.

A dog was found in critical condition and rushed to a veterinarian hospital in Edmonton, where it was not known if it would survive.

The RCMP investigation found that the dog is alleged to have been kicked more than once by a 27-year-old man living in the same home as the animal.

This investigation is continuing and charges will be pending against the man, RCMP said in a statement.

Under the Criminal Code, animal cruelty is defined as wilfully causing unnecessary suffering, pain or injury to an animal or a bird and convictions under this section would result in a criminal record, a fine or even a term of imprisonment.