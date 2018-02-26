Alberta man charged with uttering threats against former prime minister, mayor
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 11:41AM EST
CALGARY -- RCMP in Alberta have charged a man with uttering threats against several people, including former prime minister Stephen Harper.
Mounties say Calgary police learned earlier this month about threats being made over Facebook.
They say threats were also made against Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and some Lethbridge police officers.
Dexter Shea of Three Hills, who is 31, is facing three counts of uttering threats.
He is also charged with breaching probation because the alleged offences occurred while he was on release for a previous uttering threats charge.
Shea appeared last week in Strathmore provincial court, where he was ordered to remain in custody.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Unexpected victim may have led to discovery of Bruce McArthur, friends say
- Alberta man charged with uttering threats against former prime minister, mayor
- Fewer volunteers expected as search for boy swept into Grand River continues
- Alberta RCMP arrest rural homeowner who confronted suspects
- 'We're hopeful the worst is over': Water levels receding in southern Ontario flood