Alberta man arrested on sex charges involving his two young daughters
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 4:10PM EDT
SPRUCE GROVE, Alta. - Police say an Edmonton-area man faces sex charges involving two of his daughters and unrelated child pornography offences.
Alberta Internet Child Exploitation unit investigators say the 32-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this month in Spruce Grove.
Police say two toddlers are receiving support from a child protection centre.
The man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.
He also faces child pornography charges that do not involve his two girls.
The man can't be named to protect the identities of the children.
