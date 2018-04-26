

The Canadian Press





SPRUCE GROVE, Alta. - Police say an Edmonton-area man faces sex charges involving two of his daughters and unrelated child pornography offences.

Alberta Internet Child Exploitation unit investigators say the 32-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this month in Spruce Grove.

Police say two toddlers are receiving support from a child protection centre.

The man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and invitation to sexual touching.

He also faces child pornography charges that do not involve his two girls.

The man can't be named to protect the identities of the children.