Alberta man accused in car-sale fraud charged in three Ontario cases
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 4:53PM EDT
Three police forces in Ontario are now accusing an Alberta man of fraudulently buying new cars.
Niagara Regional Police had announced five charges against the man this week.
They allege the 66-year-old suspect used fake identification documents to buy a car worth more than $120,000.
Both Waterloo Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police say they've also laid similar charges.
Charges in Waterloo, where he was arrested this month, include fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.
Provincial police laid nine charges, including three of identity theft, related to a car dealership in Orillia, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.
