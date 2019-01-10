Alberta man accused in 3 horses' deaths faces 60 more animal cruelty charges: RCMP
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 10, 2019 4:46PM EST
EVANSBURG, Alta. -- RCMP say a man already accused in the deaths of three horses on a rural property west of Edmonton faces 60 more animal cruelty charges.
Mounties say 65 horses and six dogs were taken from the property near Entwistle on Tuesday.
The animals were alive but needed to be checked by veterinarians.
Ross Atkinson, who is 50, has been charged with Criminal Code offences including permitting and/or causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to animals.
Police say he turned himself in and was later released from custody.
Patricia Moore, who is 48, faces similar charges.
RCMP began investigating after receiving reports in December of starving horses on a property near Entwistle.
