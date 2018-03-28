Alberta man, 21, charged in Niagara child porn invesigation
Niagara Regional Police file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018 2:41PM EDT
An Alberta man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation in southern Ontario.
Niagara regional police say they arrested the 21-year-old man on Tuesday.
Police did not provide the man's hometown or the location where he was arrested.
They say the man is charged with one count each of importing child pornography and possession of child pornography.
He was due to appear in a St. Catharines, Ont., courtroom for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man dies after falling down garbage chute in Toronto highrise
- Man who forced Sunwing flight to return to Canada under escort to be sentenced
- Toronto police charge 3 men after human trafficking investigation
- Vancouver mayor to apologize to residents of Chinese descent for past wrongs
- Broken rail led to Saskatchewan potash train derailment: TSB report