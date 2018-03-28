

The Canadian Press





An Alberta man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation in southern Ontario.

Niagara regional police say they arrested the 21-year-old man on Tuesday.

Police did not provide the man's hometown or the location where he was arrested.

They say the man is charged with one count each of importing child pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was due to appear in a St. Catharines, Ont., courtroom for a bail hearing on Wednesday.