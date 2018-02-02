

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- An Alberta legislature member who once sat for the United Conservative is not being allowed back in the party.

Derek Fildebrandt was in court in Didsbury, Alta., this morning to face charges that he shot and killed a deer on private property without permission from the landowner.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of wildlife and was fined $3,000.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney says in a statement that Fildebrandt will not be allowed to return to caucus after demonstrating a "pattern of behaviour" that does not meet the party's standards.

Kenney also says Fildebrandt will not be permitted to run for the party in the next election.

In December, Fildebrandt was found guilty in a hit and run in which he failed to notify the owner that he had damaged her vehicle.

Other controversies involving renting out his taxpayer-subsidized accommodation and double-expensing some meals forced him to quit the UCP caucus last summer and sit as an Independent.