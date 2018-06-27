

The Canadian Press





ST. PAUL, Alta. -- A jury in Alberta has found an army officer not guilty of sexual assault.

Capt. Malcolm Grace, who is 47, was also acquitted of other charges including assault and uttering threats.

A woman who, who cannot be identified, testified during the trial in St. Paul that Grace attacked her several times.

The alleged offences took place between 2009 and 2016 in Edmonton and Wainwright.

Grace was arrested in 2016 while working as a staff officer at the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre near Wainwright.

He was then reassigned to the military's Edmonton base.