Alberta hunter found safe after disappearing while tracking animal
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 10:32AM EDT
SUNDRE, Alta. - Searchers have found a man who disappeared during a hunting trip last weekend northwest of Calgary.
RCMP say Timothy Benedict Campbell, a 33-year-old Calgary man, was found alive Monday evening in the Williams Creek area west of Sundre.
He was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Campbell was hunting with his son and another man in the same area early Saturday morning when he started following animal tracks.
He failed to return and the other two called police after they failed to locate him.
Police launched an air and ground search that included emergency responders from Sundre, Rocky Mountain House and the Clearwater Fire Rescue.
