

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- A well-known wildlife biologist says cougar hunting is not only legal but quite popular in Alberta during the late fall and early winter.

Mark Boyce, a professor of population ecology with the University of Alberta, says there are at least 2,500 cougars in the province.

"Cougar hunting is popular, especially with hounds," he said in an email interview Thursday from his remote cabin. "The hound hunting season begins on Dec. 1 and strict quotas are set for males and for females in a number of cougar management areas."

Steve Ecklund, the host of an outdoor television show, triggered outrage online when he bragged about hunting a big cat earlier this month. Ecklund posted photos of him holding the dead cougar and another of him making a stir-fry from the meat.

The post led to criticism from dozens of people, including Laureen Harper, the wife of former prime minister Stephen Harper.

"What a creep. Chasing a cougar with dogs until they are exhausted then shooting a scared, cornered and tired animal," Harper said in a post on Twitter.

"Must be compensating for something, small penis probably."

Ecklund did not respond to requests for comment, but he didn't back down in subsequent posts about the hunt.

Boyce said the criticism is unwarranted.

"This is an anti-hunting rant," he said. "There is nothing illegal about cougar hunting, but I understand that some people do not accept hunting. That is a personal choice."

Harper said her family hunts and fishes, but killing for sport makes her sick.

Others on social media defended Ecklund's right to hunt the cougar.

Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February for residents, and from Dec. 1 to the end of February for non-residents.

Officials with Alberta Environment and Parks were expected to address the issue Thursday afternoon.