Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer frees deer by shooting its antler
In this Nov. 17, 2011 file photo, a mature white-tailed deer buck stands alertly in a suburban neighborhood in Moreland Hills, Ohio. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, November 7, 2018 1:35AM EST
WHITECOURT, Alta. - An Alberta Fish and Wildlife officer has been caught on video using his gun to separate a pair of male deer with locked antlers.
Greg Gilbertson was driving a side road near Whitecourt, northwest of Edmonton, early on Oct. 10 when he came across the pair.
He said one deer looked dead, but the other deer was struggling to free itself.
Gilbertson says he called Fish and Wildlife and an officer came to the scene.
The officer decided to shoot the antler of one of the animals to separate the two deer.
Although one of the deer had to be put down due to its injuries, the other one ran away.
