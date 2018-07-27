

The Canadian Press





RED LAKE, Ont. - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says an Alberta firefighter has died unexpectedly while he was helping fight wildfires in Ontario.

She says in a statement that Jerry Gadwa, a resident of Kehewin, Alta., was helping with firefighting efforts near the town of Red Lake, about 100 km east of the Manitoba boundary.

Notley says Albertans appreciate the sacrifices of firefighters and other first responders.

She offered the government's condolences to Gadwa's family, friends and colleagues, and says his brave and selfless actions will be remembered.

A spokeswoman with Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed the death and says it's under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Firefighters in Ontario are battling dozens of forest fires in northern Ontario, many of which are not yet under control.

They're getting help on the ground from crews that have come from across Canada, including Alberta, as well as from the United States and Mexico.