

CTVNews.ca Staff , with a report from CTV Calgary’s Chris Epp





Police in Alberta are asking the public not to take matters into their own hands after a group of frustrated farmers hunted down three alleged truck thieves and fired warning shots into the air.

RCMP Const. Mike Gibbs told CTV Calgary that the farmers, who live near Hanna, Alta., managed to track down a truck that had been stolen from one of them early in the morning on Jan. 17.

Const. Gibbs said that the farmers came across the thieves attempting to use the stolen truck to pull another stolen truck out of a ditch.

“Two shots (were) fired in the air as a result of the suspects wanting to start an altercation with farmers,” Gibbs said.

Two men and one woman are facing charges, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000, and break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Gibbs said that although police are thankful for the residents’ help catching the alleged thieves, they “encourage people not to take matters into their own hands.”

“Don’t pursue individuals,” he said.

“Call the police and we’ll be there.”