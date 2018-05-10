

CTVNews.ca Staff





Warning: This story contains offensive language

The Denny’s restaurant in Lethbridge, Alta. where a racist confrontation involving patrons was caught on video has responded to the incident.

In a statement released on Thursday, the restaurant franchisee said they were “extremely disturbed” by the events that took place at their location and said they have “zero tolerance” for discrimination.

“We are dedicated to providing a welcoming dining environment for all our guests. We do apologize and regret that our guests had to endure this customer’s terrible behaviour and continue to work with local officials on their investigation of this incident,” the statement reads.

Earlier this week, cellphone video surfaced showing a woman yelling at a group of diners sitting at another table in a Denny’s on April 21. She is heard telling the men to “go back to your own” country and accusing them of not paying taxes.

At one point, she can be seen trying to leap over the booth separating the two tables while shouting: “You want to see a Canadian woman come and brute on your f---ing ass? It’s my f---ing home. I was born and raised here. You f---ing weren’t.”

Lethbridge Police confirmed they were called to the restaurant and that both parties were asked to leave.

Denny’s said in the statement that the manager working that night followed “proper protocol” in trying to de-escalate the situation and when that failed, called police.

Kelly Pocha from Cranbrook, B.C., has been identified as the woman in the video. She was fired from her job at the Cranbrook Dodge dealership after the video went viral online.

On Wednesday, she apologized for her actions that evening and said she thought the men were “making fun of her” when they started talking in their own language at their table.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the incident.