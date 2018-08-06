

CTVNews.ca Staff





Heat warnings have been issued for parts of Alberta and British Columbia, bringing the total number in effect across Canada to 110.

There had been 94 such warnings in place as of Sunday, mainly covering central and eastern parts of the country.

As of 8 a.m. ET Monday, long weekend heat warnings remained in place for all of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, most southern parts of Ontario and Quebec, including Toronto and Montreal, as well as certain parts of Labrador.

New warnings were also been issued early Monday morning for parts of western B.C. and much of Alberta, including Edmonton.

The exact criteria for a heat warning can vary in different parts of Canada.

In Alberta, Environment Canada was warning of daytime highs of at least 29 C and overnight lows of at least 14 C through Friday.

Extreme heat was expected to end much sooner in central provinces. Toronto’s heat warning was in effect Monday due to forecasts calling for a humidex of at least 40, and expected to end later in the day as a cold front moved through the area.

Halifax’s heat warning was expected to linger until Wednesday or Thursday, with daytime highs around 30 C and maximum humidex values as high as 40 expected until then.