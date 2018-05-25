Alberta Appeals Court bumps up award to 'Scud Stud' in defamation case
Former TV journalist Arthur Kent outside court in Calgary, Alta., on Nov. 25, 2015. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 3:03PM EDT
CALGARY - A former war correspondent has been awarded another $200,000 in costs related to his years-long legal dispute with one of Canada's biggest media companies.
Arthur Kent won a defamation suit two years ago against the company that is now Postmedia and its former columnist Don Martin.
The case stemmed from a 2008 column that painted Kent as an out-of-control egomaniac as he campaigned for a seat in the Alberta legislature.
A judge found the piece would cause right-thinking people to think less of Kent and awarded him damages of $200,000 and costs of $250,000.
Kent had sought more than $1.2 million in costs.
The Alberta Court of Appeal said in a decision Friday that it would bump up the costs awarded to a total of $450,000.
