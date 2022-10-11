Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
Airbnb announced new policies aimed at Halloween party throwers this year.
The latest announcement comes after Airbnb updated its “Party Ban” policy and rolled out its “anti-party technology,” a system tracking bookings on Halloween weekend, and other holidays such as New Year's Eve, that looks at a guest's history of positive reviews, length of stay, distance to the listing, time of the week and how long the guest has been using Airbnb.
This technology is new in Canada and the U.S. as of August.
Airbnb allows people to list a room, entire home or apartment, typically for short-term rentals, as an alternative to hotels.
Penalties for those hosting “disruptive” parties over the Halloween weekend will continue to be in effect this year, which may include account suspensions or full removal from the platform.
In Canada, more than 114,000 people were deterred by its anti-party policies from booking entire homes over Halloween weekend in 2021, according to a press release from Airbnb.
Airbnb says guests with “no history of positive reviews,” including zero reviews, will not be allowed to make a one-night reservation in the entire home listings category.
Those without positive reviews who attempt to book an entire home for two nights within a certain locale, meaning guests booking within the same city they live in, or at the last minute, will be blocked, the press release states.
The company says that following the introduction of its party ban in 2020, it has seen a 44 per cent global year-over-year reduction in party reports. Specifically in Ontario, it has seen a 43 per cent year-over-year reduction in parties.
All guests booking reservations during Halloween weekend “must affirmatively attest that they understand Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.”
Guests with positive reviews will not be subject to any booking bans.
“Guests who are unable to make entire home bookings due to this system will still be able to book a private room (where the host is more likely to be physically on-site) or a hotel room through Airbnb,” the Airbnb policy reads.
Airbnb announced a global temporary party ban in the summer of 2020. Once the company found the ban effective, it set that policy in stone in June of 2022.
“We continue to believe these defences help support safer travel, combat disruptive behaviours and parties while allowing guests, hosts, and neighbours to enjoy the Halloween weekend safely,” the company said.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Amanda Todd case: Teen’s family share victim impact statements at sentencing hearing
Ten years after her daughter died by suicide at age 15, Amanda Todd’s mother Carol delivered a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing the teen.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Invasive pigs, liberal tears and the appreciation of nature
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
Three-year-old Dylan Ehler disappeared in seconds. His family wants changes to the missing child alert system
W5 digs into the disappearance in Truro, N.S. in May of 2020, raising critical questions about the police and search and rescue mission.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
Toronto
-
Toronto tech companies cloned ArriveCan in under 48 hours to show the government overpaid millions
A Toronto-based tech company says it recreated ArriveCan within less than 48-hours to show that the federal government overpaid millions for the app.
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
-
Father punched in the face, choked by stranger during wild incident on Toronto street
Police have released new details about a hit-and-run collision involving a suspect who allegedly went on to randomly attack a man before exposing himself to a group of residents who were attempting to help.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
-
Elections Ottawa still going to use hashtag with word 'mark' in it, despite complaints
The city says the word 'mark' is meant to reference a space for an elector to indicate their voting preference. As in, to mark one's ballot.
-
Residents continue to get the Moderna bivalent shot, but some waiting for Pfizer
The Moderna bivalent booster has been available to adults since Sept. 26, but it seems like the rush to get vaccinated might be over. Some might just be waiting for Pfizer’s new shot.
Barrie
-
Family says dog that attacked Barrie woman is a pit bull breed, banned in Ontario
The family of a Barrie, Ont., woman attacked on her front lawn by a dog says the animal is now being held at a rescue centre in Owen Sound for a 10-day mandatory rabies quarantine.
-
Weather Statement
Weather Statement | Strong winds up to 90km/h forecast for Simcoe County and Muskoka
Strong winds are forecast for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka on Wednesday, with gusts upwards of 70 to 90 kilometres per hour.
-
New speedy passport service launches in Barrie
The federal government announced a new passport service in Barrie that will make getting a passport or renewing an expiring one more convenient.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment under investigation
Investigators are piecing together what happened after flames ripped through a Kitchener encampment Tuesday morning.
-
Police investigating 'concerning threats' in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say they are investigating what they’re calling "concerning threats" in Kitchener.
-
Plane hit tree before fatal Brantford crash, TSB investigation determines
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says an altered flight path, as well as hitting a tree, contributed to a fatal aircraft crash in Brantford in March.
London
-
Husband of previously missing Sarnia, Ont. woman charged with first-degree murder, police confirm
The husband of a Sarnia, Ont. woman previously reported missing earlier this month has since been charged with her murder, Sarnia police confirm Tuesday, while friends and neighbours of the couple are still in shock.
-
Double fatal crash east of Exeter
Two people have died after a crash in Huron County just east of Exeter. Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, OPP, EMS and South Huron fire all responded to a collision between a minivan and a motorhome at the intersection of Thames Road/Highway 83 and Hern Line.
-
Person charged in relation to crash that killed a St. Thomas firefighter
OPP in Elgin County have charged a St. Thomas man in relation to a fatal crash in July. Joseph Grzegorczyk, 70, has been charged with careless driving causing death following the incident.
Windsor
-
Local Halloween haunted houses accepting donations for charity
The end of Thanksgiving signals Halloween is right around the corner but that doesn’t mean the season of giving is over.
-
Windsor candidates pitch traffic calming measures
New flex signs and bollards have been installed on Totten Road and Holburn Road in Windsor, the first of their kind in the rose city.
-
Windsor mayor and acting deputy chief listed among witnesses in Emergencies Act public inquiry
Windsor’s mayor and acting deputy police chief have been named as witnesses set to testify in the upcoming public hearings into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act in February.
Montreal
-
Quebec wants more immigration powers from Ottawa, but does it really need them?
Even though Canada's prime minister has repeatedly shut the door, Francois Legault keeps on knocking, intent on winning more control over immigration from the federal government. As with many past leaders in Quebec, it's been a regular refrain of his, dating back well before the provincial election on Oct. 3.
-
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
-
First homelessness survey since 2018 begins in Montreal -- but will it paint the full picture?
More than 1,000 volunteers are starting the city's third homelessness census Tuesday night to get a better sense of the situation in Montreal, but some experts say the count won't provide the whole picture.
Atlantic
-
Over 3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday
More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.
-
In P.E.I., growing worries about food security in wake of post-tropical storm Fiona
Community groups in Prince Edward Island say they are worried that inflation, rent increases and the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona are leading to food insecurity among lower-income people.
-
Freedom group rebukes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees
The advocacy group Freedom Fighters is disputing the police's version of events after two officers posed for a photo with organizers and donated to the organization in the Annapolis Valley over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Strike still possible for City of Winnipeg employees following tentative deal confusion
City of Winnipeg employees could once again be heading back to the picket lines after confusion over a tentative deal with the city.
-
Manitoba plans crackdown after some drivers ignore warnings about flooded roads
The Manitoba government plans to impose stiffer penalties on motorists who ignore warning signs and drive on closed roads.
-
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
Calgary
-
No criminal charges in fatal dog attack in Calgary
Calgary police say the owner of three dogs that mauled a senior to death earlier this year will not be criminally charged.
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
'They're not done yet': Retired detective expects more violence post-Nguyen shooting
A retired gang unit detective says Friday's fatal shooting of a prominent gang leader in a community outside Calgary will likely not be the last act of violence between the rival gangs.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith vows to 'vigorously' defend Alberta's jurisdiction
Danielle Smith's first press conference as Alberta premier was dominated by questions probing her vision of what the province's relationship with Ottawa should look like.
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
Fireball above Alberta caught on camera
A flash of light spotted near the Alberta capital Monday night was a fireball travelling about 30 kilometers above earth, according to a local expert.
Vancouver
-
Everyone running for election in Vancouver was invited to spend the night in a homeless camp. Only one candidate accepted the offer.
Residents of an encampment at Vancouver's CRAB Park have invited every candidate running in the municipal election to spend a night there. So far, only one has taken them up on the offer.
-
Amanda Todd case: Teen’s family share victim impact statements at sentencing hearing
Ten years after her daughter died by suicide at age 15, Amanda Todd’s mother Carol delivered a victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing the teen.
-
Metro Vancouver extends watering restrictions due to unseasonably hot, dry weather
Due to the unseasonably hot and dry conditions this fall, Metro Vancouver has extended watering restrictions in order to conserve drinking water, an online update says.
Politics
-
Trudeau announces $222M for Quebec firm that produces minerals for electric cars
Ottawa will invest $222 million to help a Quebec company increase production of critical minerals for goods such as electric cars and batteries while simultaneously cutting emissions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Fluoride in drinking water not associated with emotional, behavioural issues in children: Australian study
According to a new study from Australia, childhood exposure to fluoride through public tap water isn’t associated with any emotional or behavioural issues, nor any negative executive functioning in adolescent years.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
-
Labour proposal could upend rules for gig workers in the U.S, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits.
-
U.S. airport websites taken offline in co-ordinated attack by pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Prosecutor apologizes to Adnan Syed, Hae Min Lee's family after charges dropped in 'Serial' case
Prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed on Tuesday in the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast 'Serial.'
-
Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick their NFTs instead
Britain's Damien Hirst started burning hundreds of his artworks on Tuesday after collectors chose to keep their non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-based assets representing their digital images, instead.
Business
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia's war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic.
-
S&P/TSX composite down more than 200 points in late-morning trading
Losses in the energy sector helped lead a broad decline as Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
Lifestyle
-
Airbnb will enforce its anti-party policy for Halloween
This Halloween, guests with no positive reviews attempting to book Airbnbs will be blocked, says the company, as it cracks down on disruptive parties.
-
Fat Bear finalists face off after cheating scandal rocks voting
Two bears are facing off on Fat Bear Tuesday, just days after a cheating scandal disrupted Sunday's semi final.
-
Vogue names B.C.'s Okanagan one of 12 'underrated wine regions' worth visiting
Many Canadians already know B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as a sunny and scenic destination for wine tourism – but the region is enjoying new international attention thanks to a shout out in Vogue.
Sports
-
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
-
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia auto parts supplier in Alabama fined for child labour violations
Authorities found children as young as 13 working at a Korean-operated parts supplier to automakers Hyundai and Kia, and have fined the company and a labour recruiter, the U.S. Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Labor said on Tuesday.
-
Amazon to invest US$972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros (US$972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.
-
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.