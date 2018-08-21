

CTVNews.ca Staff





People in parts of Alberta are being warned to brace for another round of thick smoke as hundreds of wildfires continue to burn in British Columbia.

Special air quality statements were placed in effect for northern Alberta, including Fort McMurray, early Tuesday morning. Environment Canada warned that smoke from the B.C. fires would return to the area by the afternoon, reducing visibility and leaving the area with a “very high risk” rating on the Air Quality Health Index.

The same index rated Vancouver’s air quality as “moderate risk” as of Tuesday morning – a significant improvement from the day before, and safe enough for people to proceed with normal outdoor activities unless they notice throat irritation, coughing or other respiratory system problems.

Air quality in Vancouver was expected to worsen significantly as the day went on. By Wednesday, Edmonton was expected to see a similar major reduction in air quality.

Many float plane flights along the B.C. coast were delayed or cancelled due to the smoke-filled air. The reduced visibility also posed a problem for crews working to bring the wildfires under control.

Forrest Tower, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said smoke preventing aerial reconnaissance and firefighting operations was the “biggest struggle” for crews on the front lines.

“It seems to be that we’re going to be smoked in for another two or three days here,” Tower told CTV News Channel on Tuesday, from a camp near Shovel Lake. The Shovel Lake fire is considered to be the highest-priority of the 451 wildfires above 0.009 hectares in size burning in B.C. as of Tuesday morning.

Tower said Monday had been a “really successful day” for firefighters working at Shovel Lake and the nearby Island Lake fire, despite the challenges posed by smoke and ash in the sky.

“They’re both holding within containment lines,” he said.

Forecasts were calling for winds to pick up speed in the area Tuesday and Wednesday. Tower said strengthening winds were a concern, but firefighters believed they would be able to keep both fires from spreading regardless.

Smaller fires also erupted in urban parts of B.C. on Monday. One broke out in the afternoon near the West Vancouver waterfront, while another brought firefighters to an area near a university campus in Abbotsford a few hours later.

With files from CTV Vancouver