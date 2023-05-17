Air quality statements remain in place across Western Canada as wildfires rage
Air quality statements continue to blanket much of British Columbia and the Prairie provinces as scores of wildfires rage across the region.
More than 19,500 people in Alberta had been forced from their homes as of Tuesday evening. Ninety-one active wildfires were burning in the province, with 28 listed as out of control as of Wednesday afternoon.
People forced to flee two weeks ago from the Drayton Valley area 145 kilometres southwest of Edmonton have been allowed to return.
"It's a huge relief, and we're just so thankful that our home is still standing and that everyone is OK," said Jade Verheul, who had to quickly leave with her children on May 4.
Verheul said she was lucky to have a place to go because her parents have an RV lot in Seba Beach, west of Edmonton.
She knows, however, that not all her neighbours have a home to go back to.
"Our hearts go out to all the people that had to be away from their families during this stressful time to help fight the fires," Verheul said in a message.
There are about 2,500 people battling wildfires in Alberta, including hundreds of soldiers.
Reservists trudged through smouldering trees near Drayton Valley on Tuesday before officials partially lifted an evacuation order. Dressed in yellow jumpsuits with bright blue safety helmets, they walked through trees, some of which were reduced to matchsticks.
"It's still a very significant and dangerous situation in, in Alberta," Federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said in Ottawa Wednesday.
Blair said the federal government is working with its provincial counterparts and the Canadian Armed Forces to make sure resources are available, but the growing number of fires is a challenge.
There were also 27 active wildfires in Saskatchewan as of late Tuesday.
Buckley Belanger, a former long-serving legislature member in northern Saskatchewan, left Ile-a-la-Crosse after a mandatory evacuation was ordered for the village Tuesday. Ile-a-la-Crosse is on a peninsula and a single road connects it to the main highway.
Belanger said the wildfire travelled within 12 kilometres of the community and crossed the highway. He said the blaze is moving through the tops of trees and shooting pine cones like "vessels of fire."
"The wind is helping push it in the direction of Ile-a-la-Crosse and we are hoping either rain comes or the wind shifts," he said. "But we are clearly in its path. That's why it's better to get people out of harm's way."
People were also forced to flee nearby Buffalo Narrows this week. Belanger said more than 30 cabins were likely destroyed. The loss is devastating, he said, as the buildings hold a rich family and trapline history.
"We see all that burned to the ground, nothing left but ashes," Belanger said. "That's real, real heartbreaking."
Meanwhile, the City of Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia has rescinded its evacuation alert, as a change in wind direction aided firefighters in preventing two out-of-control wildfires from advancing closer.
An update on the city's website says the alert has been lifted for all properties and its roughly 21,000 residents "can safely resume everyday activities."
Air quality warnings, however, remain for the area due to smoke.
In the Northwest Territories, the K'atl'odeeche First Nation and town of Hay River, about 120 kilometres from the Alberta boundary, remain evacuated.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York, an incident that the mayor and the couple's office described Wednesday as potentially dangerous and stirred memories of the 1997 car crash that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Air quality statements remain in place across Western Canada as wildfires rage
Air quality statements continue to blanket much of British Columbia and the Prairie provinces as scores of wildfires rage across the region.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
Black, hairy tongue developed after cancer treatment
In an unusual case study, a woman developed a black and hairy tongue after cancer treatment.
Rumours of alien invasion created to stop math test, Michigan superintendent says
Reports of aliens invading Michigan public schools spread on social media with eyewitnesses reporting extraterrestrial beings came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on a playground.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
Toronto
-
Data breach of SINs at one of Canada’s largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
-
Blue Jays' Jay Jackson says he was tipping pitches against Aaron Judge
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night.
-
Ontario grandmother 'feels calm' after winning $10.6M lotto prize
A 66-year-old grandmother is millions of dollars richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Ottawa
-
Five people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Five people are being treated injuries following a crash involving an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end.
-
Police arrest convicted murderer who escaped from Kingston, Ont. prison
Police have apprehended a 42-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison.
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
Barrie
-
Vehicle mounts guardrail on Highway 400 in Barrie
Traffic on Highway 400 through Barrie was slow-going early Wednesday morning after a collision caused one vehicle to mount a guardrail.
-
Select gas stations offering discounted fuel for limited time: Here's where and when
Motorists can fill their tanks at a discounted price Thursday afternoon during a three-hour window at select gas stations.
-
Barrie driver faces multiple charges after police find him napping behind the wheel
Police say a man found asleep behind the wheel in a Barrie parking lot with the vehicle running faces several charges.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Fire in Cambridge neighbourhood leads to police presence
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
-
Police called to St. Mary’s High School due to online threat: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they were on scene at St. Mary’s high school in Kitchener after an online threat on Wednesday morning.
London
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
Guilty plea to being an accessory in death of man found in a barrel
The case dates back to July 2020 when London police were investigating the discovery of a body in a barrel along the Thames River near Adelaide Street.
-
One person airlifted to hospital after crash on Putnam Road
A careless driving charge has been laid after a collision involving two commercial vehicles. Putnam Road is closed at Crossley Hunter Line and Century Line, and Lyons Line is closed at Whitaker Road and Pigram Line.
Windsor
-
Video released of suspect wanted in west Windsor shooting: WPS
Windsor police released surveillance footage Wednesday of a suspect wanted in connection to a west end shooting earlier this month.
-
Firefighters respond to house fire in west Windsor
Firefighters have been called to an upgraded working house fire in west Windsor.
-
15 Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent gas stations to offer fuel at a discount ahead of long weekend
Taking a road trip this coming long weekend? You might want to fuel up on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car on Tuesday afternoon is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Kanesatake toxic dump situation 'taken out of perspective,' council grand chief
Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Victor Bonspille said recent reports about an environmental catastrophe and a reign of terror in his community have been 'taken way out of perspective' and unfairly maligned Kanesatake.
Atlantic
-
Crews contain 60% of Shelburne County wildfire
The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.
-
N.B. health network gives recruitment update: 'We'll be at this for a while'
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has recruited almost 2,400 new health-care professionals for the province but it's only a net gain of 550 employees.
-
Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night
Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Manitoba aims to turn homes tied to suspected crime into affordable housing
Six homes connected to suspected criminal activity could soon become affordable housing under a new approach by the Manitoba government to the seizure and sale of criminal assets.
Calgary
-
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
-
Pet advocacy centre provides hope for low-income Calgarians amid rising inflation
The cost of caring for animals has gone up exponentially for thousands of Calgary pet owners, but a new pet advocacy centre is hoping to provide a sense of hope for those who need it most.
-
1 man in hospital after early morning Forest Lawn shooting
One man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre early Wednesday morning after he was shot multiple times in southeast Calgary, police say.
Edmonton
-
Driver arrested after string of 'violent' carjackings, crashes: Edmonton police
One person has been arrested after multiple carjackings and crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Air quality poor in Edmonton as wildfires burn across Alberta
Edmonton's air quality worsened Wednesday morning when it sat at a 10+, according to Canada's Air Quality Health Index.
-
Cat tortured, killed in microwave during Edmonton break-in: humane society
Edmonton police officers in the animal cruelty unit have been called in after a cat was found dead in a microwave in the northwest part of the city.
Vancouver
-
3 bars in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant debut on list of top 50 in Canada, which includes 11 spots in B.C.
Eleven bars in British Columbia are celebrating—perhaps with an adult libation or two—after being ranked among the 50 best places to grab a drink in the country.
-
Evacuation alert lifted for Fort St. John, B.C.
An evacuation alert for Fort St. John was rescinded Wednesday morning, although the wildfire that triggered it is still burning out of control.
-
6 arrested after Richmond home invasion, RCMP say
Six people – including two minors – were arrested after what police believe was a targeted home invasion in Richmond late last week.
Politics
-
Former senior judges to have last word on disclosure of sensitive laboratory records
Three former senior judges will have the final say on the public disclosure of documents related to the firing of two scientists from Canada's highest-security laboratory.
-
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
-
MP Michael Chong decries 'systemic failure' to notify him of China's alleged threats
Canada's spy agency has now been formally directed to investigate and disclose any foreign threats against parliamentarians or their families, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said Tuesday, while the Conservative MP targeted by Beijing urged his colleagues to go further.
Health
-
Health Canada issue public advisory for abortion, morning after pills sold on 'Dr. Pooja' websites
Health Canada put out an advisory on Tuesday warning against purchasing unauthorized prescription drugs from the website 'Dr. Pooja,' which sells abortion and 'morning after' pills.
-
Black, hairy tongue developed after cancer treatment
In an unusual case study, a woman developed a black and hairy tongue after cancer treatment.
-
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
Sci-Tech
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
-
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
-
Alberta study examines why birds sing first thing in the morning
New research from the University of Lethbridge is offering a possible explanation as to why songbirds seem to sing so intensely first thing in the morning.
Entertainment
-
Naomi Klein has new, more personal book out in September, 'Doppelganger'
Activist and best-selling author Naomi Klein has a book coming out in September that will combine personal reflections with political reporting and cultural commentary.
-
Man indicted in theft of 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'The Wizard of Oz.' The FBI recovered the slippers in 2018.
-
Jury begins deliberations in Danny Masterson rape retrial
Jurors in Danny Masterson's rape retrial began deliberations Wednesday morning in the case against the former 'That '70s Show' star.
Business
-
Court rejects Elizabeth Holmes' motion to stay out of prison while on appeal
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors.
-
S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets higher
Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, dragged lower by losses in the utility, industrial and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets were higher.
-
Canadian trucking groups sound alarm over 'tax scam,' call on CRA to step in
Several groups representing Canadian truckers are calling on the CRA to help end what they call a 'tax scam' impacting their industry, saying that it has reached the 'crisis' level.
Lifestyle
-
How to prepare for a hike in Canada this summer
One outdoor enthusiast shares the simple steps to prepare for a hike, even if you live in the city.
-
Students for hire: Montreal school prepares neurodivergent students for the workforce with real-world experience
A cafe in the Montreal area is giving students with autism valuable workplace skills, preparing them for jobs in the food services industry.
-
He fought for Native Americans to be recognized as people under U.S. law. Now, he’s memorialized on a Forever stamp
The U.S. Postal Service is honouring Chief Standing Bear, the celebrated Ponca leader who successfully argued for Native Americans to be recognized as people in the eyes of the law, on a Forever stamp.
Sports
-
Blue Jays' Jay Jackson says he was tipping pitches against Aaron Judge
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night.
-
Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open
Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months, beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the Italian Open semifinals.
-
Star-studded crowd watches Victor Wembanyama turn it on late, hours before NBA draft lottery
Hours before finding out his likely destination in the NBA, Victor Wembanyama drew a star-studded crowd in his last regular-season game in France and delivered another game-winning performance in the fourth quarter.
Autos
-
Exceptional rains in drought-struck northern Italy kill 8, cancel Formula One Grand Prix
Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.
-
Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver's front air bag
Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver's front air bag may not inflate in a crash.
-
Musk says he's not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise
Elon Musk on Tuesday dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla's CEO and told the company's annual shareholders meeting that the electric car and solar panel company would start doing some advertising.