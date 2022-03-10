The Royal Canadian Air Force said first responders are on the scene of an “accident” involving a search and rescue helicopter in Gander, N.L.

In a tweet, the Air Force said the CH-149 Cormorant was involved in an accident at 9 Wing Gander, the Air Force base that provides search and rescue services throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, among other duties.

Photos from the scene show the helicopter on its side, without a tail rotor or rotor blades and an ambulance next to it.

There is no information yet on the status of the crew and the Air Force said more information would be provided when available.

RCMP have confirmed to NTV that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon.

More coming.

This afternoon a @RCAF_ARC CH-149 Cormorant #SAR helicopter was involved in an accident at 9 Wing Gander, N.L. First responders are on scene. Updates will be provided as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/BSM8mXqIeQ — Royal Canadian Air Force (@RCAF_ARC) March 10, 2022