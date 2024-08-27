Canada

    • Air Canada to offer flexible ticket rebooking as federal conciliation ends in pilot talks

    Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.

    Flexible rebooking would be offered to customers with flights scheduled for period immediately preceding and after the end of the cooling off period on Sept. 17.

    This comes after the end of federal conciliation in contract negotiations with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), which represents more than 5,000 pilots at Canada's largest carrier.

    Last week, the pilots voted to authorize a strike, with 98 per cent voting members in favour.

    (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

