Air Canada to add new routes to U.S., Europe and North Africa in summer 2025

Getting to destinations in the U.S., Europe and North Africa is about to get easier, as Air Canada announced it will be increasing flights to a number of new destinations this summer.

Starting in May 2025, the airline will begin increasing capacity seasonally from airports in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Mark Galardo, Air Canada executive vice-president of revenue and network planning, says by leveraging their hubs in cities like Toronto and Montreal, Air Canada “will offer more than 100,000 weekly seats to 30 destinations across Europe and North Africa” next summer.

The airline will be increasing its services in several European and North African destinations, with up to three daily flights to Rome, Italy and Athens, Greece, up to four weekly flights between Toronto and Stockholm, Sweden, in additions to daily flights to Madrid, Spain, Paris, France and Casablanca, Morroco.

Across the border, the airline has plans to add flights to U.S. cities like Indianapolis, Boston, Tampa, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Nashville among others. Flights will depart from the Toronto and Montreal airports.

"Serving destinations across the six inhabited continents, Air Canada's global network continues to be the bridge that brings the world closer, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard with our enhanced summer 2025 schedule," Galardo said.

For more information on the airline’s upcoming changes, visit aircanada.ca.