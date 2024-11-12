Canada

    • Air Canada to add new routes to U.S., Europe and North Africa in summer 2025

    Air Canada
    Share

    Getting to destinations in the U.S., Europe and North Africa is about to get easier, as Air Canada announced it will be increasing flights to a number of new destinations this summer.

    Starting in May 2025, the airline will begin increasing capacity seasonally from airports in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

    Mark Galardo, Air Canada executive vice-president of revenue and network planning, says by leveraging their hubs in cities like Toronto and Montreal, Air Canada “will offer more than 100,000 weekly seats to 30 destinations across Europe and North Africa” next summer.

    The airline will be increasing its services in several European and North African destinations, with up to three daily flights to Rome, Italy and Athens, Greece, up to four weekly flights between Toronto and Stockholm, Sweden, in additions to daily flights to Madrid, Spain, Paris, France and Casablanca, Morroco.

    Across the border, the airline has plans to add flights to U.S. cities like Indianapolis, Boston, Tampa, Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Nashville among others. Flights will depart from the Toronto and Montreal airports.

    "Serving destinations across the six inhabited continents, Air Canada's global network continues to be the bridge that brings the world closer, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard with our enhanced summer 2025 schedule," Galardo said.

    For more information on the airline’s upcoming changes, visit aircanada.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study

    Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News