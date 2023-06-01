Air Canada suffering system-wide failure, flights operating at 'reduced rate'
Air Canada is experiencing a technical issue with its flight communications system, causing delays across the country for the second time in a week.
In a statement to CTVNews.ca, the Montreal-based company said it’s experiencing a “temporary technical issue” with the system it uses to communicate with aircraft and monitor the performance of its operations.
“This is resulting in flight delays across our system, but we continue to operate flights at a reduced rate,” the statement reads.
“Customers are advised to check their flights before going to the airport. We apologize to those affected, and appreciate their patience.”
The airline was forced to ground its planes last Thursday due to a similar problem with its communications system, which delayed nearly half its flights.
More to come.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
BREAKING | RBC facing technical issues with online, mobile banking
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how an upcoming warming pattern will impact Canada's weather, storm track
Forecasters warn an upcoming weather pattern known for warm temperatures could bring droughts, floods and even tropical storms to Canada.
Air quality statements in place for Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Air quality statements have been issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia as wildfires continue burning in the province.
Firefighters from U.S., South Africa to battle Canada's 'unprecedented' fires
More than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada in the coming days as the country battles an unprecedented wildfire season that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes so far this year.
Trudeau government proclaims annual day against gun violence
The federal government is proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence, to be held annually on the first Friday of June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and representatives of the Toronto Raptors basketball team are set to discuss the plans today at an event in Toronto.
Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry
Forget your hook, line and sinker. An Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish filet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.
'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
I met the 'World's Tallest Teenager' and his basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
W5 profile | This Canadian helped write some of Carrie Underwood's biggest hits – here's how he does it
Gordie Sampson has written hit songs for some of the biggest names in country music, including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. CTV W5 speaks with the Grammy winner from small-town Nova Scotia about his creative process.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | W5 exposes the drug connections and money trail in the Pivot Airlines story
On CTVNews.ca, W5 exposes the suspicious company chartering a Pivot Airlines flight that ended up with 210 kilograms of cocaine onboard.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
A CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
W5 | Remembering the secret Black military unit that had to fight to serve Canada
Sandie Rinaldo tells the story of the largest Black military unit in Canadian history, whose members had to fight to serve for Canada in the First World War as they faced rampant racism at home.
Toronto
BREAKING | Teenager critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto
Toronto paramedics say a teenage girl has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was reportedly struck by a vehicle.
Most of Ontario will see two straight days of extreme heat
Much of Ontario will be experiencing a multi-day heat event starting on Thursday.
-
Ottawa
Two city employees fired following tips to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2022
The city of Ottawa fired two employees with "medical related duties" for submitting falsified vaccination status documents last year following a tip to the city's fraud and waste hotline, according to a new report from the city's auditor general.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa. Record-breaking warm temperatures are in the forecast for the first two days of June.
-
Barrie
Bracebridge beach shuts down over safety concerns
A popular beach in Bracebridge is being temporarily shut down over safety concerns.
Boy, 15, airlifted in serious condition after scooter collides with truck on Hwy 89
One person has been airlifted following a collision involving a scooter and truck near Shelburne.
Fire ban in effect for all land within Algonquin Provincial Park
A fire ban is in effect for all land within Algonquin Provincial Park.
Kitchener
Fire rips through four townhomes in Kitchener
Seven fire trucks, including an aerial truck, were on scene at a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon after a fire impacted multiple townhomes.
'We had a bit of a baby boom': A dozen service dogs in training in need of temporary homes
An agency aimed at providing service dogs to those with disabilities and mental disorders is making a plea to the public to help foster 12 puppies for up to a year.
Local fairs and festivals struggling due to lack of volunteers
Several local fairs and festivals are calling off their upcoming events due to a lack of volunteers. Meanwhile one festival is thriving.
London
Drugs, cell phones and crossbow seized in OPP drug bust
On May 26, OPP used a search warrant to enter a home on Huron Street west for an investigation where police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and Adderall.
One person transported to hospital after farm incident near Exeter, Ont.
One person was hurt following an incident on a farm north of Exeter on Wednesday afternoon.
Minivan careens through entrance of florist shop in west London, Ont.
No injuries were reported after a minivan careened through the front entrance of a florist shop in the west end of the city early Wednesday afternoon.
Windsor
Stellantis 'does not confirm' new Windsor EV battery plant deal
Stellantis does not confirm that a deal has been reached to secure the $5-billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant in Windsor.
Ontario reveals details on Highway 3 widening and Highway 401 interchange projects
The Ontario government is announcing more details on the widening of Highway 3 and a new interchange connecting Highway 401 to Lauzon Parkway.
Man reported missing in Leamington
OPP in Leamington are hoping the public may have seen a man reported as missing. Guillermo, 42, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Talbot Street west and Fader Avenue.
Montreal
Forest fires force evacuations in northern Quebec
A forest fire is out of control in Chapais, in the Nord-du-Québec region, with evacuations underway. Meanwhile, the situation is improving in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, where two forest fires are now under control and a third is contained.
5-alarm fire burning in building in Montreal's Mile End
Police and firefighters in Montreal responded to a five-alarm fire in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood.
Consultations begin on Quebec education law
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is likely to have a bad day on Thursday as several groups are ready to criticize his Bill 23, predicts Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Ruba Ghazal.
Atlantic
Halifax-area wildfire 50 per cent contained as crews deal with record heat in forecast
A wildfire that began burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents is now 50 per cent contained.
New wildfire burns in Shelburne County as first remains out-of-control
Crews are battling a new wildfire in Shelburne County as another remains out of control several kilometres away.
Winnipeg
'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
'Customers very satisfied': The use of cosmetic pesticides once again allowed on Manitoba lawns
Winnipeg lawn care companies have an old weapon back in their arsenal as they begin their annual war against weeds.
Body found in South Point Douglas
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a body was found on Wednesday night near an Indigenous gathering place in South Point Douglas.
Calgary
'An obscene amount': Anger grows over residential parking fees
Calgarians facing a massive increase in cost just to park in their own neighbourhoods are voicing their concerns.
-
-
Demolition of historic Lethbridge, Alta., building delayed
Lethbridge council says a historic building in its Chinatown won't be demolished until concerned groups are given an adequate opportunity to save it.
Edmonton
Smith urged to work with elected Edmontonians after promising 'council' of defeated UCP candidates
Alberta's re-elected premier says she plans to form a "council" of UCP candidates who lost in Monday's election to advise her on Edmonton issues, something her opponent made fun of Wednesday.
Canadian researchers find brain inflammation in patients with long COVID
A team led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) has found physiological evidence of brain inflammation in people with cognitive and depressive symptoms months after their COVID-19 infections.
Vancouver
Emergency Operations Centre activated at Surrey Memorial Hospital
In response to a barrage of questions about Surrey’s beleaguered hospital, B.C.’s minister of health told reporters that an Emergency Operations Centre was activated at the site on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Vancouver cupcake thief apologizes, offers to pay for damages from bizarre bakery break-in
The man who broke into a Dunbar bakery by kicking in a glass door Friday morning has apologized to the owner and offered to pay for damages.
Politics
Trudeau government proclaims annual day against gun violence
The federal government is proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence, to be held annually on the first Friday of June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and representatives of the Toronto Raptors basketball team are set to discuss the plans today at an event in Toronto.
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
House moving to midnight sittings as Liberals blame Conservatives for stalling agenda
It's that time of year again where MPs will be sitting until midnight until the House rises in late June, as the federal government pushes to pass as many bills as it can before the summer legislative hiatus. On Wednesday, Government House Leader Mark Holland announced that the Commons will be working late 'every single night … from here until the finish.'
Health
Canada is first to require health warnings printed on individual cigarettes
Canada will soon require health warnings to be printed directly on individual cigarettes, making it the first country to implement this kind of measure aimed at reducing tobacco usage.
Canadian researchers find brain inflammation in patients with long COVID
A team led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) has found physiological evidence of brain inflammation in people with cognitive and depressive symptoms months after their COVID-19 infections.
Medication shortage in Canada led to increased dosing errors in children, new study shows
A new study has found that dosing errors in children increased during the Canada-wide shortage of paediatric fever and pain medication last year.
Sci-Tech
Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry
Forget your hook, line and sinker. An Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish filet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.
Meta starts testing paid verification for Canadian Facebook, Instagram creators
Meta Platforms Inc. has begun allowing 'up-and-coming creators' in Canada to pay to be verified on Facebook and Instagram.
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report on unidentified flying objects
NASA held its first public meeting on UFOs Wednesday a year after launching a study into unexplained sightings.
Entertainment
Kim Cattrall will indeed reprise the role of Samantha Jones in 'Sex and the City' reboot
Buckle up, 'Sex and the City' fans, because Kim Cattrall is finally back.
Tallulah Willis opens up about father Bruce Willis' dementia diagnosis
Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, has revealed her difficulties coming to terms with her father’s frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis and shared details about its impact on her family’s life.
Sia reveals she is on the autism spectrum
Singer and songwriter Sia shares that she has autism, in an episode of the 'Rob Has a Podcast.'
Business
Sri Lanka reduces interest rates for 1st time since bankruptcy as economy shows signs of rebounding
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka reduced its interest rates Thursday for the first time since the island nation declared bankruptcy, after stern fiscal controls, improved foreign currency income and help from an International Monetary Fund program resulted in inflation slowing faster than expected.
Europe sees inflation drop to 6.1%, but real relief for consumers will take months
Europe's inflation took a positive turn with a significant drop to 6.1 per cent, but prices are still posing a pinch to shoppers who are yet to see real relief in what they pay for food and other necessities.
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as job market stays solid
Stocks are drifting Thursday as reports on the U.S. economy painted a mixed outlook.
Lifestyle
No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $65 million draw.
Scripps National Spelling Bee finalists flex their knowledge quietly
Confidence on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage manifests itself in subtle ways, like spellers asking questions even though they know the answers.
Gaza Strip's Palestinians polarized by unorthodox watermelon delicacy
Locals call it "watermelon salad." But this delicacy popular in the southern Gaza Strip at this time of year is far from the sweet, refreshing taste the name evokes.
Sports
United States blanks Canada 3-0 in world para hockey championship
The United States shut out Canada 3-0 in the world para hockey championship Wednesday to hand the host country its first loss of the tournament.
German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died
A 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend, officials said Wednesday.
Pride Toronto director says Blue Jays have opportunity after Anthony Bass apology
Pride Toronto executive director Sherwin Modeste feels the Toronto Blue Jays have an opportunity to turn a player's negative action into a positive.
Autos
U.S. safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
The U.S. government's auto safety agency plans to require that all new passenger cars and light trucks include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking and meet stricter safety standards within three years.
Bizarre crash shows car driving up a truck and flipping into the air
A bizarre crash that looked like a scene from an action film was captured on a police officer's body camera in Georgia.
The Ford Bronco is being recalled in the U.S. because people may get 'discouraged' trying to use the seatbelts
Ever have a car with a difficult-to-reach seatbelt? This recall is for you. Ford is having to recall 176,000 of its Ford Bronco SUVs, model years 2021 to 2023, because the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that drivers and front seat passengers can have difficulty reaching the metal portion of the belt when it is in the retracted position.