Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane
In this file photo, an Air Canada Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet departs Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Friday, May 23, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 5:42PM EDT
VANCOUVER - Air Canada says a flight from Shanghai to Vancouver was diverted to Tokyo's Narita International Airport after a crack developed in one of the pilot's windows.
The airline says the windows are double-paned and the diversion was essentially a precautionary measure.
The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.
Air Canada says the passengers are staying in hotels while the aircraft is repaired.
It says the plane is set to leave Tokyo for Vancouver on Monday.
A spokesperson for the airline did not share any information about the cause of the crack.
