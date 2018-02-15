

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Air Canada flight was forced to land in Toronto Thursday after a severe spell of turbulence caused multiple people on board to sustain injuries.

Peel Paramedics say three people were injured inside the plane. Ambulances arrived on the tarmac and rushed two victims to a nearby hospital, while another victim was treated on the scene.

The injuries were described as minor.

The flight, which was en route to San Jose, Costa Rica, made the decision to turn back. It landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 8 p.m.

The flight departed again around 10 p.m.

The plane was not damaged in the incident.