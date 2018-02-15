Air Canada flight lands in Toronto after severe turbulence injures multiple people
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 8:41PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 16, 2018 4:06PM EST
An Air Canada flight was forced to land in Toronto Thursday after a severe spell of turbulence caused multiple people on board to sustain injuries.
Peel Paramedics say three people were injured inside the plane. Ambulances arrived on the tarmac and rushed two victims to a nearby hospital, while another victim was treated on the scene.
The injuries were described as minor.
The flight, which was en route to San Jose, Costa Rica, made the decision to turn back. It landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport around 8 p.m.
The flight departed again around 10 p.m.
The plane was not damaged in the incident.
Update— Tom Podolec (@TomPodolec) February 16, 2018
Air Canada Rouge #AC1806 to San Jose declared an emergency near Knoxville and returned to Toronto.
Emergency services responding airside for four patients needing care @Peel_Paramedics @PearsonFire4382 @flightradar24 @AirCanada pic.twitter.com/GHMqZtsH4V
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Parents of man who died at N.B. railroad crossing say it is still not fixed
- Patrick Brown enters Ontario PC leadership race
- Man who left Quebec hospital with father's body was determined to bury him
- Man dies after being caught in southeastern B.C. avalanche
- Ottawa adds Aboriginal name to controversial Prince Edward Island park