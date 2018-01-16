

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Police say an Ottawa man has been charged after an Air Canada flight was diverted to Thunder Bay, Ont., because of an unruly passenger.

Thunder Bay police say officers were sent to Thunder Bay International Airport last Friday and boarded the plane just after 4 p.m.

They say the man complied when asked to leave the plane and was arrested once he was off the aircraft.

Police say a 31-year-old man is charged with assault in an aircraft in flight.

An Air Canada spokesperson says flight from Edmonton to Toronto had 120 passengers and five crew on board.

The man was remanded in custody after a court appearance on Saturday and was to return to court on Tuesday.