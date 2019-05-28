Air Canada experiencing 'technical issue' affecting airport operations
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:42PM EDT
Air Canada says it is experiencing technical issues affecting everything from their airport operations to their customer call centres.
The airline wrote in a tweet that it is working to resolve the issue, but did not give a timetable for when service could be restored.
Social media users have said the Air Canada website isn’t letting people check in for their upcoming flights.
Toronto’s Pearson airport and the Calgary airport have both indicated they are working with Air Canada to resolve the issue.
