

CTVNews.ca Staff





Air Canada says it is experiencing technical issues affecting everything from their airport operations to their customer call centres.

The airline wrote in a tweet that it is working to resolve the issue, but did not give a timetable for when service could be restored.

Social media users have said the Air Canada website isn’t letting people check in for their upcoming flights.

Toronto’s Pearson airport and the Calgary airport have both indicated they are working with Air Canada to resolve the issue.

We’re experiencing a computer technical issue that is affecting our airport operations, check-in and customer call centres. We’re working to resolve this issue. We thank customers for their patience — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 29, 2019

We are currently working to support @AirCanada after they experienced a network outage earlier this evening. This affects check in and baggage. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates as they become available. — YYC (@FlyYYC) May 29, 2019

We are currently working to support @AirCanada as they resolve a temporary IT problem affecting their passenger check in. We appreciate your patience. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) May 29, 2019