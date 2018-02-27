Air Canada experiencing computer problems, says Vancouver airport
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, February 27, 2018 11:58AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 27, 2018 12:27PM EST
Air Canada is experiencing technical issues with its computer systems, according to a tweet from Vancouver International Airport.
The issue is impacting the airline nationwide, said Vancouver International Airport spokesperson Zoe Weber.
The issue is causing “some congestion in the terminal,” the airport said. Passengers in Vancouver are being advised to check with the airline for updates.
Weber said she expects the problem will be resolved quickly.
Air Canada is experiencing some technical issues with their computer systems nationwide. Passengers advised to check with AC for updates. Thanks for your patience as you go through check in and boarding procedures.— Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) February 27, 2018
Seeing some congestion in the terminal as a result of some technical issues with AC systems. We really appreciate everybody’s patience as we get more info and work with our partners to get everybody on their way.— Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) February 27, 2018
