

CTVNews.ca Staff





Air Canada is experiencing technical issues with its computer systems, according to a tweet from Vancouver International Airport.

The issue is impacting the airline nationwide, said Vancouver International Airport spokesperson Zoe Weber.

The issue is causing “some congestion in the terminal,” the airport said. Passengers in Vancouver are being advised to check with the airline for updates.

Weber said she expects the problem will be resolved quickly.

