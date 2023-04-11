Air Canada announces new CFO in John Di Bert, Amos Kazzaz to retire
Air Canada says executive vice-president and chief financial officer Amos Kazzaz is retiring at the end of June.
The airline says Kazzaz will be replaced by John Di Bert, who is the current CFO of Clarios International and has been CFO at Bombardier and Pratt & Whitney.
In a press release, president and CEO Michael Rousseau said Kazzaz helped position the airline to withstand COVID's impact and help it spring back quickly.
He said Kazzaz's 13-year career at Air Canada saw him make a tremendous contribution to the company's success, and wished him a long and happy retirement.
Rousseau said Di Bert's experience in aerospace and senior leadership roles will help lead Air Canada to realize its full potential following the pandemic.
In a note, RBC analyst Walter Spracklin said Di Bert is an experienced and well-suited candidate for the position.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2023.
