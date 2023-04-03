Ahead of the holiday, children's Easter bunny necklace recalled due to chemical hazard

Recalled Easter bunny necklace is shown. (Health Canada) Recalled Easter bunny necklace is shown. (Health Canada)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months

As students across Nashville walked out of class on Monday to protest gun violence at the Tennessee Capitol following a school shooting last week, police said the person who killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, had been planning the massacre for months.

Trump returns to New York to face charges in criminal probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump returned to New York on Monday to face his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges related to allegations of sexual encounters. The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was 'not a playground for your misplaced anger.'

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

W5 Investigates

W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?

The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social