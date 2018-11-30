AGO extends monthlong campaign to collect donations for Infinity Mirrors room
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 12:19PM EST
TORONTO -- A month-long bid by the Art Gallery of Ontario to raise $1.3 million for an Infinity Mirror Room is ending today well short of the goal.
And so the Toronto gallery says it is accepting donations for several more days, until Tuesday.
The AGO's crowdfunding campaign was still more than $700,000 short when the extension was announced at noon Friday.
The funds will go towards purchasing a $2-million piece by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and pay for its installation. Kusama's Instagram-friendly contemporary art drew more than 169,000 visitors to an AGO exhibition last spring.
The AGO foundation has committed $1 million towards the plan.
The gallery is asking the public to provide the rest through online donations on the AGO website.
This just in: You now have until Tuesday to give your family and friends the gift of guaranteed early access to INFINITY MIRRORED ROOM – LET’S SURVIVE FOREVER. Don’t miss out. Donate now! And stay tuned for a special announcement on Tuesday. #infinityAGOhttps://t.co/m5PBl1vjfH pic.twitter.com/as6Xi14ClU— ArtGalleryofOntario (@agotoronto) November 30, 2018
