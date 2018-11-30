

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A month-long bid by the Art Gallery of Ontario to raise $1.3 million for an Infinity Mirror Room is ending today well short of the goal.

And so the Toronto gallery says it is accepting donations for several more days, until Tuesday.

The AGO's crowdfunding campaign was still more than $700,000 short when the extension was announced at noon Friday.

The funds will go towards purchasing a $2-million piece by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and pay for its installation. Kusama's Instagram-friendly contemporary art drew more than 169,000 visitors to an AGO exhibition last spring.

The AGO foundation has committed $1 million towards the plan.

The gallery is asking the public to provide the rest through online donations on the AGO website.