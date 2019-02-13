

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Alexandra Suda, a curator at the Art Gallery of Ontario, has been named as the next director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Suda's appointment on Wednesday.

"Through her exceptional talent, she will lead the National Gallery of Canada with the highest standards, making Canadians proud of their national art institution," Rodriguez said in a statement.

Suda joined the AGO in 2011 and currently serves as the Toronto gallery's curator of European Art and chair of prints and drawings.

She earned a PhD at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts, and her career began at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

In a statement on the National Gallery of Canada's website, Suda called it a privilege to lead the institution.

"A thrilling adventure awaits us -- one that builds on a rich tradition, a world-class collection, and the dedication of the institution's incredible staff," she said.

Suda is set to start her five-year term at the Ottawa museum in April.