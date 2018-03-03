

CTVNews.ca Staff





Amid reports that alcohol could have been a factor in the death of a 14-year-old girl in Quebec, convenience store chain Couche-Tard has decided to pull the strong alcoholic energy drink “FCKD UP” from its shelves.

“Although sale of the beverage is 100% legal, acting responsibly is a daily practice at Couche-Tard and this is why the decision was made today,” the company said in a statement released late Friday.

Three days after she was reported missing, 14-year-old Athena Gervais was discovered dead in a stream behind her school in Laval, Quebec on Thursday.

According to students interviewed by the French-language news outlet La Presse, Gervais had allegedly been drinking stolen cans of “FCKD UP” with friends during their lunch break Monday. When the others returned to class, Gervais, who was visibly intoxicated, remained outside, La Presse reported.

Available across Quebec, “FCKD UP” is a sweet beverage sold in a variety of fruit flavours in bright 568 ml cans. Each has an alcohol content of 11.9 per cent and also contains the stimulant guarana, a plant whose seeds contain roughly double the amount of caffeine as coffee beans. Marketed towards young adults, one can of “FCKD UP” contains roughly the same amount of alcohol as four glasses of wine.

"We're going to find out what caused the death and if she had alcohol (in her blood)," Laval police spokesperson Stephanie Beshara told CTV Montreal. “It's with the autopsy and toxicology test that we will find out.”

Results are expected in the coming days, Beshara said.

With files from CTV Montreal