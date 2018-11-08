After 'MeToo' Canada sees sharp increase in sexual assault complaints
Participants march against sexual assault and harassment at the #MeToo March in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 8, 2018 1:09PM EST
MONTREAL -- The number of sexual assault complaints filed with police and classified as founded increased sharply in Canada after the #MeToo movement went viral in October 2017.
The increase was most pronounced in Quebec, a study published today by Statistics Canada says.
Researchers compared two periods -- before #MeToo from Jan. 1, 2016 to Sept. 30, 2017, and after from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31, 2017.
Quebec saw the largest increase in sexual assaults reported to police, rising 61 per cent after #MeToo. The rate jumped to 20 complaints per 100,000 population from 12.4.
Newfoundland and Labrador saw the second highest increase, rising 36 per cent, and Manitoba was next at 27 per cent. The other provinces and territories were below the national average increase of 24 per cent.
Nationally, the figures show an average of 74 sexual assaults reported to police per day after #MeToo, compared with 59 per day before.
What was the impact of the #MeToo movement in Canada? Our new Juristat article compares police-reported sexual assaults in Canada before and after #MeToo: https://t.co/pCadVcBy52 pic.twitter.com/44azF8JO3Z— Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) November 8, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Ont. woman says her church kicked her out for coming out as gay
- Poll suggests younger Canadians interested in attending Remembrance Day events
- Quebec wildlife officials probe mysterious killing of endangered caribou
- House explosion happened when butane used to make cannabis oil: police
- After 'MeToo' Canada sees sharp increase in sexual assault complaints