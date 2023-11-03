Canada

    • After immigrating to Canada, are you now planning to leave the country? We want to hear from you

    The number of immigrants who left Canada increased in 2017 and 2019, according to a report by the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and Conference Board of Canada. This represents a 31 per cent increase above the historical average.

    Factors that influence onward migration include economic integration, a sense of belonging, racism, homeownership, or a lack thereof, and economic opportunities in other countries, the report revealed.

    If you previously immigrated to Canada and have since left the country, or are thinking of leaving the country, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

    What factors might have influenced your decision to leave Canada? Did you face any obstacles in Canada that contributed to your decision leave? What made you move to Canada in the first place?

    Share your story by emailing us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

