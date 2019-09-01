

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- Anthony O'Leary and Rina Sherwood are accepting an unexpected prize on Labour Day at the Fredericton Exhibition -- one they're hoping will last so long as they both shall live.

The New Brunswick couple, partners since they were in their teens, have won the inaugural contest for an all-expenses-paid wedding at the fair.

They will be the first pair to perform their vows before a justice of the peace while standing on a carousel at the annual event in the provincial capital.

The couple have been putting off a wedding for years, and they expect their three sons to attend along with friends, families, co-workers and anyone else strolling through the grounds at around 4 p.m. Monday.

O'Leary, a 36-year-old carpenter originally from Gagetown, met Sherwood, a 35-year-old from Cambridge-Narrows, at the Gagetown fairground when they were still in high school, and they've been together ever since.

One of Sherwood's co-workers suggested entering the contest, and the couple's teenaged son Ethan prepared a video that clinched the prize, showing the bashful couple tying their love to fairs past.