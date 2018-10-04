

CTVNews.ca Staff





Residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., have been setting up lawn chairs, tables and tents outside of a local pub known as the Esquire Club in the hopes of getting a chance to win an estimated $1.2 million jackpot in the Catch the Ace lottery game.

For 52 weeks, no one has selected the ace of spades in the progressive, multiple-draw raffle lottery, but that will change tonight. The ace of spades is in envelope 48.

Catch the Ace, also known in Atlantic Canada as Chase the Ace, is a type of lottery similar to a 50-50 draw, but instead of half the ticket sales going to the winner, he or she gets 20 per cent, plus a chance to pull the ace of spades from a deck of cards. If he or she pulls the ace, they also win a jackpot made up of the remaining 30 per cent of ticket sales from all the previous winners.

Wolfgang Warner, who set up his tent at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, days before tickets went on sale, was the first person in line. For two nights he has camped out on the sidewalk next to a busy road.

“I figured I’ll just come to the front of the line and if I have to spend an extra day here, that’s fine too,” he told CTV Northern Ontario.

Proceeds from the tickets go to the Sault Ste. Marie Group Health Centre Trust Fund and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie.

Catch the Ace-type lotteries have become increasingly popular in parts of Canada since it was created in 2013, but earlier this year, the game was at the heart of a public family feud in Nova Scotia.

Barbara Reddick sued her 19-year-old nephew Tyrone MacInnis over a disputed $1.2-million prize.

Reddick claimed that the ticket belonged to her and that she only asked MacInnis to put his name on it for “good luck.” She was planning to give him only $150,000 instead of half the jackpot.

After mediation in September, the pair agreed to share the money and said they were “looking forward to putting this matter behind them.”

Sault Ste. Marie’s next millionaire will be decided just after 9:30 p.m.