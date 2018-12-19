

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Kitchener's Tyler Calver





An Ontario couple who spent the last three-and-a-half years living in a minivan will be spending the holidays with a roof over their heads after sharing their story with CTV Kitchener.

Jerry Power, 59, and Sandra Graham, 57, said they were evicted from their apartment in Cambridge, Ont. following a lengthy fight with an insurance company about an injury Graham sustained when she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle.

“We were a middle-class couple who had a good life. We had a good place, a good apartment. We had things going for us. We were going to start our own business, and our life just crumbled,” Power told CTV Kitchener on Tuesday.

With Graham unable to work because of her injuries and Power saying he suffered from dizzy spells, the couple was living on a fixed income of $1,100, which they received from insurance payouts related to the accident.

After they were forced to move out of their apartment, the common-law couple said they were unable to secure affordable housing and were left with no other choice but to move into their minivan.

“Last winter, we spent the whole winter in coffee shops and donut shops,” Power said.

In October, Power and Graham shared their story with CTV Kitchener and they were immediately inundated with messages of support and donations of gift cards and money.

“We would like to pay it back, pay it forward, or pay them back for their kindness and their generosity and thank them,” Graham said.

Along with those gifts, the couple said they have been able to find an affordable apartment thanks to a number of government agencies that worked together to help them.

“It’s still hard to believe that we’re finally out of the car,” Graham said.

“To be back in society and have a nice place and have these government agencies come together… this is the beginning of a new day. This is the first day of the rest of our lives,” Power added.

Now that they’re back in a warm home, the couple said they’ve turned their attention to preparing for the holidays.

“I’ve already bought a turkey and I’m looking forward to making a home-cooked Christmas meal again,” Graham said.