Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship

Umulbanin Arjmand who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university (Photo: supplied) Umulbanin Arjmand who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university (Photo: supplied)

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in Canada

Earlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social