Afghan refugee achieves dream of earning degree in Canada
“O Canada” echoed through the convocation hall at Carleton University in Ottawa, as Maryam Sahar stood waiting for her moment to cross the stage and officially graduate with a bachelor of arts degree in political science. This was a proud moment for the Afghan-born, former interpreter with the Canadian Armed Forces, and one she had dreamed of for over a decade. Sahar came to Canada alone at the age of 17 and says her only goal was to get an education.
As she crossed the stage in her black graduation robe, the latest steps of a long journey, her thoughts turned to her homeland, and to the women and girls now facing tighter restrictions each day under Taliban rule.
"The women of Afghanistan have the same dreams as me," she said. "They want to do well, they want an education."
Graduation day strengthened Sahar's resolve to push the Canadian government to fulfil its promise to bring 40,000 vulnerable Afghans to the country and out of the Taliban's reach.
Since August 2021, about 15,475 have landed on Canadian soil.
Sahar was a young teenager when she signed on as an interpreter for the Canadian forces in Kandahar, working with Chief Warrant Officer (Ret'd) Charlotte Greenall. It was dangerous work: her family was hunted by the Taliban for her collaboration with coalition forces. Her brother was beaten.
In 2012, Sahar fled to the safety of Canada, where the bond she had formed with Greenall on the battlefield carried on. She calls the veteran her Canadian mom.
"She did have people around her. But Maryam's drive, her determination, her dedication, everything about her helped her make it," said Greenall, who rode a motorcycle with her husband Grant, also a veteran of Afghanistan, thousands of kilometres from British Columbia to Ottawa to proudly cheer on Sahar at convocation. "We look at this day and how beautiful it is, but we are still looking behind our shoulder at what is not happening."
The Greenalls are frustrated at what they call the slow pace of evacuation to rescue those who helped Canada during its mission in Afghanistan.
"The government made a promise, and it has not fulfilled that promise," said Greenall. "For us, that is triggering and traumatizing."
When Kabul fell last August, Sahar pleaded with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring her family to Canada, saying he would have blood on his hands if those she loves were killed by the Taliban. Two of her brothers and her mother were rescued. One of her sisters is still in Pakistan, while another brother remains in Afghanistan.
"I understand many people are working very hard to help my family and other interpreters," she said. "With more political will, more can happen, but that is not seen here in the Afghan crisis, which is unfortunate."
Still, Sahar is grateful for all the Canadians who supported her along her journey to earn her degree. She is thankful for her education sponsor, who first learned of Sahar while reading a story about her in a paper at a bagel shop in Ottawa and decided to pitch in and help. And Sahar is thankful for the Carleton University professors she says understood she was struggling with the language and with the course material.
"Every single time i knocked on their doors, they were always there," she said. "I really want to pay it forward."
James Milner is one of her professors in the political science department. He calls Sahar's graduation a remarkable achievement, but also says she has brought a lot to Carleton University.
"There are things you cannot learn in textbooks," he said after the convocation ceremony. "Maryam shares her story so generously," which he says enriches the experience of others in the classroom.
Sahar hopes to one day return to Afghanistan, if and when it is safe enough for her, where she wants to work on women's rights issues.
But she says Canada is her country now, and she plans to find a career in a field where she can help immigrants and refugees, and pass on the values of compassion and generosity: "Canadian values" she insists.
But first, she will finish up her university education.
She actually checked off completing up her bachelor's degree two years ago, but the convocation ceremony at Carleton was delayed to this spring by the pandemic. She is already working on her master's degree.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Afghan refugee achieves dream of earning degree in Canada
An Afghan refugee and former interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces has achieved her dream of earning an education in Canada.
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Texas city asks for help identifying mysterious figure caught on camera
A Texas city has asked for help identifying a seemingly shaggy figure caught lurking in the dark on a security camera.
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
Ottawa lifts COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal, transport workers
The federal government is lifting the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for federal public servants and transportation workers, on the same day it released details about dropping the mandate for domestic and outgoing travel.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
CTV INVESTIGATES
CTV INVESTIGATES | Missing video evidence collapses drug case, prompts Toronto detective discipline proceeding
A drug trafficking case has collapsed and a Toronto police detective is facing allegations of deceit and discreditable conduct after he wouldn’t provide surveillance video of a drug bust to prosecutors, CTV News has learned.
-
'Elephant in the room': Judge addresses impact of SCOC ruling in van attack case
Before sentencing the man responsible for Toronto's deadly van attack to life in prison, the judge presiding over the case took a moment to address "the elephant in the room."
-
Petition calls for change to Amber Alert after missing Ontario boy found dead in river
Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition urging for a change to Ontario’s Amber Alert system after an 11-year-old Ontario boy was found deceased in a river on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Stage 1 LRT budget did not account for hundreds of millions in inflationary costs, inquiry told
Former city treasurer Marian Simulik testified in front of the public inquiry commission, taking questions from commission lawyers on the LRT budget and the procurement process.
-
Ottawa Air Cadet captain accused of sexual assault against minors
Ottawa police have charged a 47-year-old Ottawa man with several sexual offences involving children under 16, one of whom he allegedly met while involved with the Air Cadets in Ottawa.
-
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Barrie
-
Active situation involving gunshots resolved in Gravenhurst: OPP
OPP say an active situation in Gravenhurst has been resolved after police responded to reports of gunshots at a townhouse complex this evening.
-
Community remembers Collingwood woman at centre of homicide investigation
A community vigil for a Simcoe County woman found dead last week is being held Tuesday night in Collingwood.
-
Barrie man surrenders following alleged sexual assault on beach
A Barrie man surrendered to police following an alleged sexual assault on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. man says he was assaulted by group of men after being attacked by woman sleeping on front step
The bizarre incident was captured on video.
-
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover
A motorcycle driver was killed, and a passenger seriously injured, in a crash Tuesday evening near Port Dover.
-
Police investigating alleged stabbing in Kitchener
Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Kitchener. They said one male was taken to hospital and the suspect fled in dark beige car.
London
-
Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash near Port Dover
A motorcycle driver was killed, and a passenger seriously injured, in a crash Tuesday evening near Port Dover.
-
Ontario gas prices are about to drop and here's the best time to fill up
There is relief on the way for Ontario drivers cringing at the sight of record-high gas prices in the province.
-
Plane makes emergency landing in Huron County
OPP said a small plane needed to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon in Huron County.
Windsor
-
Impaired driving charges to be withdrawn in fatal vehicle-bike collision in Windsor
Impaired driving charges are being withdrawn after a fatal vehicle-bike crash in Windsor.
-
'This is what we play for': Windsor Spitfires push OHL final to Game 7
The Windsor Spitfires have a chance to win their first OHL championship since 2010 after staving off elimination with a 5-2 win in Game 6 of the finals against Hamilton.
-
Heat warning, special air quality statement in effect for the region
With temperatures expected to climb up to 35C Wednesday, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the region.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman raising concerns about hotel accessibility after 'devastating' experience at downtown hotel
A Montreal woman is speaking out after her convocation was nearly ruined because of the lack of accessibility at a downtown hotel.
-
For $800,000, this extremely decrepit Mile End tear-down could be yours
The house has six bedrooms but it needs a little work, to say the least. 'Oh wow, an apartment to be murdered in,' one person wrote this week after seeing photos. Real estate documents show the owner bought the building for just $10,000 in 1990.
-
Montreal public health shifting vaccination plan as monkeypox cases grow to 126
With Montreal the 'epicentre' of the monkeypox outbreak in Canada, and the case count continuing to grow, the city is planning to add additional vaccination sites, public health officials said.
Atlantic
-
177 Ukrainian refugees land in Newfoundland on second provincially-chartered flight
Newfoundland and Labrador welcomed its second planeload of Ukrainian refugees Tuesday night.
-
New Brunswick ambulance hits moose near Moncton, two paramedics injured in collision: ANB
An ambulance occupied by two paramedics collided with a moose near Moncton, N.B., Saturday night.
-
'Terribly wrong': N.S. court overturns 2017 law that imposed labour contract on teachers
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a provincial law that imposed a labour contract on teachers was unconstitutional, five years after it was passed by the former Liberal government.
Winnipeg
-
Police warn Manitoba is seeing an increase in cybercrime
A rise in cybercrime has police warning people to protect their personal information and email accounts.
-
Parking lot dispute with city 'could be the demise' of art supply shop, owner says
Artists Emporium fears city requirements over parking spaces could lead to the demise of the long-time local art businesses.
-
Why some City of Winnipeg vehicles have licence plates from other provinces
Some of the City of Winnipeg public works vehicles might be sporting licence plates from other provinces this summer, but according to the city, that's all part of the plan.
Calgary
-
Berm across Memorial Drive completed, but city optimistic with improved forecast
A massive berm is now completed across Memorial Drive in Calgary and will better protect the community of Sunnyside should the Bow River breach its banks, but the protection may not be needed as the city's rain forecast improves, officials said Tuesday.
-
Snow hits mountain parks as avalanche risk rises
While Calgary and its surrounding communities are being inundated with rain, the mountain parks are seeing snow. A lot of it.
-
Mixed reaction in Calgary on final day of pandemic restrictions
The final public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted as of midnight Tuesday, and some businesses leaders and union reps offered mixed feelings about what it means for Alberta's pandemic recovery.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Walmart removing 'non-operational' camera from changing area
Walmart officials are promising to take down a "dummy" security camera from a changing area in Edmonton, but the person who exposed the device is demanding further investigation.
-
Edmonton police happy to see new neighbourhood watch groups but warn against vigilantism
Brad Ison has had enough of the crime around his west Edmonton condo and he's organizing an effort to make his place a tougher target.
-
Here's how much rain has fallen, and what's still coming
Thirty to 50 mm of rain has fallen in Edmonton up to mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to the City of Edmonton’s open data Rainfall Totals.
Vancouver
-
B.C. park set to reopen after 'problematic' bear caught, killed
A large Lower Mainland park will reopen sooner than initially planned after a black bear officials said had become dangerously "food-conditioned" was captured and killed.
-
John Horgan's popularity takes a hit: Angus Reid poll
A new poll shows Premier John Horgan's approval rating is dipping, as affordability, a family doctor shortage and controversy over a museum project dominate B.C. politics.
-
Amanda Todd case: Dutch police found passport, cash stashed in stereo during property search
As the trial of the man accused of 'sextorting' B.C. teen Amanda Todd continues, the court heard from Dutch police about what they found when they searched a property in the Netherlands.
Politics
-
Canada dropping vaccine mandate for domestic and outbound international travel as of June 20
The Canadian government is dropping the requirement that domestic and outbound international travellers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective June 20. However, all re-entry requirements will remain in effect, and all passengers will continue to have to wear face masks.
-
Trudeau says Canadian attendance at Russian embassy event 'absolutely unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was 'absolutely unacceptable' that any Canadian representative attended a Russia Day party at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, adding that it never should have happened.
-
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Governor General Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Health
-
High school students across Canada to be trained on how to administer naloxone
Hundreds of thousands of high school students in Canada will be given training on how to respond to someone overdosing on opioids, including on how to administer naloxone -- a drug used to reverse the effects of overdoses.
-
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
-
Prenatal COVID exposure affects babies' motor skills, speech, studies find
Infants born to those who tested positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy may have neurodevelopmental issues after birth, according to preliminary findings from two separate studies out of the U.S. and Spain.
Sci-Tech
-
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
'Crabby crows' dive bombing locals to protect their young, B.C. animal specialist says
Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.
Entertainment
-
BTS will take a break to pursue solo projects
BTS will be pressing pause to pursue solo projects, the K-Pop group announced Tuesday.
-
Philip Baker Hall, of 'Hard Eight,' 'Seinfeld,' dies at 90
Philip Baker Hall, the prolific character actor of film and theater who starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's first movies and who memorably hunted down a long-overdue library book in “Seinfeld,” has died. He was 90.
-
Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony
Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has 'always told the truth.'
Business
-
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
-
S&P/TSX composite falls more into correction ahead of expected large U.S. rate hike
Canada's main stock index moved further into correction territory Tuesday amid growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on the cusp of announcing its largest interest rate hike in nearly three decades.
-
Travel, aviation industry leaders applaud lifting of vaccine mandates
Leaders from the travel and aviation industries are welcoming the federal government's further easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions after it announced on Tuesday that vaccine mandates are being lifted for air travellers and federally-regulated transportation workers.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
Stay-at-home measures previously put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more important for families to have space to both live and work while at home. One expert in the smart home industry points to the advantages of smart furniture in making this a reality.
-
Here's what it might be like to travel on a double decker airplane seat
Flying economy for any extended period of time is an experience usually endured rather than enjoyed, but one airplane seat designer reckons his design could revolutionize budget travel.
-
No bartender required: Premixed Jack and Coke going on sale
Coca-Cola Co. is partnering with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, to sell premixed cocktails. The canned Jack and Coke will be sold globally after a launch in Mexico late this year. A zero-sugar version will also be available.
Sports
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
-
Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play
Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico.
-
Australia edges Peru on penalties to qualify for World Cup
Australia qualified for a fifth straight World Cup after a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Peru in their intercontinental playoff on Monday.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.