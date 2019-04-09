

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown





Dozens of animal rights activists surrounded a courthouse in Woodstock, N.B. to demand a tough sentence for a man who left his dog to die in his apartment.

Kyle Springer pleaded guilty to animal abuse in January after leaving his dog named Diesel to fend for itself in his apartment for months.

On Monday, Springer appeared in court for a sentencing hearing, where Judge Julian Dickson remanded him into custody to wait for a decision on April 18. Dickson has indicated Springer is looking at jail time in the matter.

Crown is asking for Springer to spend six months in jail. The defence is asking for 90 days.

Susan Henley, an animal rights advocate, is calling on the courts to hand down stiffer punishments for cases of animal abuse.

“The court never ever gives what they should,” she told CTV Atlantic. “You can have 18 months, why not give it? Where is the precedent going to be set?"

In January 2015, Springer’s landlord found Diesel curled up in the fetal position and passed away in his apartment. The dog had been left alone in the unit for more than two months after Springer had been told to leave due to unpaid rent.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Diesel had ripped apart several areas of the apartment in search of food.

"That dog starved and his thirst would have been so intense,” said Stephanie Thornton, one of the activists outside the courthouse. “The poor thing, he didn't have a chance."

A petition calling for Springer to be handed the harshest possible sentence has gathered nearly 88,000 signatures.