

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Paramedics have testified that Nicholas Butcher appeared "calm" as they treated his amputated right hand, moments after the law school graduate called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.

Paramedic Sean Collins told Butcher's second-degree murder trial that he and Butcher were in the back of an ambulance on the morning of March 26, 2016, on their way to a hospital from Kristin Johnston's Halifax-area home.

Collins says Butcher appeared "upset, but calm," noting there were lacerations on his neck and on the wrist of his remaining hand.

Another paramedic, Sarah Grace Brown, described Butcher as appearing "relatively calm" after she arrived on the scene in Purcells Cove.

Police officers have testified they found the body of the Montreal-born yoga instructor in the master bedroom of the home on a blood-soaked bed, next to a steak knife.

They testified that a mitre saw and an amputated hand were found nearby.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty.