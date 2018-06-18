Volunteer dog rescue workers in Toronto are asking for help to find a stolen Shih Tzu mix named Toby.

Members of Team Dog Rescue, a foster-based charity in Toronto, arrived at their usual “transport meet spot” on Saturday night to find that a young woman claiming to represent the group had already taken the dog from Critter Cabs, an intermediary animal transport service that connects shelters with foster organizations. It was a drop-off the groups have done for years: drive to the Tim Hortons parking lot near Kennedy Road and Highway 401, and make the transfer.

But when a young woman approached Critter Cabs, she was asked if her name was Lorraine and if she was there to pick up Toby, to which she said yes, according to a Facebook post by Team Dog Rescue on Saturday night.

“She then took our dog and left,” it reads. “Right now? This very second? We are in absolute panic mode.”

According to the post, the person who took Toby is a young woman with “long brown hair, wearing a blue print maxi dress and a pink sweater” and drove a Hyundai SUV.

The 7-year-old dog, who requires extensive dental work and veterinary care, was surrendered to a shelter near Belleville, Ont., by his previous owners. Then the shelter enlisted Team Dog Rescue to find Toby a foster home, which was the next step after the transfer went awry.

Each transfer by Team Dog Rescue is done at the same place at the same time, which is why a representative from the group says they believe the person responsible may have been “observing the situation” for some time.

“We feel that somebody … took advantage of the good that we’re trying to do here,” volunteer Nicole Beaulieu said.

The group is offering a $1,000 reward for information relating to the incident and are asking whoever has Toby now to return the dog safely.

“We’re just asking that he be dropped at any animal shelter, any vet, no questions asked. We just want a safe return,” she said.